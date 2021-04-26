Introducing the HD Pro Global Franchise opportunity

HD Pro Global is offering everything you will need to establish your own business and keep it running smoothly. We are an independent beauty institute and body MedSpa that offers needed solution-based tools for beauty professionals and enthusiasts around the world.

We are offering interested beauty professionals the opportunity to partner with us and successfully operate their own business. We have the tools, resources, knowledge, and team to get you started and well on your way to a lucrative business in Beauty and Body Med Spa.

As a franchise partner, you will be stepping into the expansion of our beauty brand. Here are some of our specialist services.

Body Sculpting

Permanent Makeup

Professional Makeup

Laser Teeth Whitening

Post Op Lymphatic Drainage Massage (For Traditional Surgery Clients)

Our HD Pro Global Franchise Package:

Baseline Package: The initial cost of joining the team is $20,000.00. This covers training, certification of lead technician + 1 associate, business blueprint setup, branding assets, acquisition of two baseline equipment that offer up to 10 Body Sculpting services, marketing strategy and platform setup. Upgrade Options: Everything offered for the baseline including training, certifications, and equipment acquisition for our PMU, Laser Teeth Whitening, Post-op Lymphatic Drainage Massage services. The opportunity to adopt our name as an affiliate to run under our international brand - “HD Pro Global Beauty and Body Med Spa”.

By joining the HD Pro Global, you are gaining a team of experts that has your back every step of the way. If this looks like an offer you are interested in, please email: hi@hdproglobal.com or call +1-469-420-0246 for additional inquiries or to set up a consultation meeting.

As an established beauty professional willing to make an investment in your own success, we are offering you the opportunity to be your own boss, set your own hours, set your own fees, and sell your own products.

Are you ready to be your own boss and invest in our proven business model for beauty professionals? Then contact us today!

Dr Oyinkansola Jinadu PHD

CEO Honeydrops Pro Inc.

For more information visit hdproglobal.com. You can also connect with Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram