Introducing Clout Africa

The goal at Clout Africa is to help brands grow to their maximum potential that they are able to deliver value to global audiences.

Using design thinking, ideation, execution; we help brands outline their potential and clarify the most viable process through which this potential can be realised.

For brands who have already created a distinct brand and understand their target audience, Clout Africa provides these brands and individuals the opportunity to tap into our diverse network of partners and aggregators who help us distribute content and value to the last mile.

To achieve that goal, we have assembled a world class team of experts in content creation, digital marketing and music distribution.

Speaking on the present and future potential of Clout Africa, Oladotun Kayode, Chief Brand Officer at the company offered, "There are no limits to the kinds of collaborations that are possible with Clout Africa. We are committed to creating a nurturing environment for new ideas and new players and hope to be instrumental to platforming a new generation of Nigerian content creators."

To achieve this, over the last two years Clout Africa has built world class facilities to enable brands create content at the highest levels of quality.

These facilities include a world class recording studio with state of the art recording equipment and a 27 instrument ensemble and an in-house band whose primary purpose is to help our clients bring to life their most complex musical ideas.

Our recording studio has played host to a variety of artists including Fireboy DML, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Seyi Shay, Johnny Drille, Sarkodie and Seun Kuti.

The Clout Africa facilities also include a state-of-the-art podcasting studio with stationary cameras capable of live streaming and a recording booth to ensure topnotch sound.

A photo studio ensures all forms of content can be created in-house.

Flexibility in execution is at the core of our process at Clout Africa and clients are encouraged to customize the production spaces to match their vision for their projects, aided by our team of production specialists, producers and sound engineers.

Whether a client wants to fully outsource their entire content creation process, or needs help with executing specific aspects of their content creation pipeline, Clout Africa’s tiered service offerings has a package for every creator at every tier of need.

Shedding more light on the need Clout Africa meets in Nigeria’s already saturated media space, Serge Noujaim, CEO at Clout Africa had this to say, "Working closely with media professionals in radio, television and new media has given me an appreciation for spaces that help bridge the knowledge and execution gap for content creators, musicians and other artists. This is the space that Clout Africa hopes to dominate in the coming years."

Distribution to mass audiences is a significant part of the Clout Africa promise and the company has helped clients navigate the complicated requirements of promoting and distributing music through paid advertising, social media marketing and digital amplification.

The company has also organized periodical partnerships where it creates and distributes music and media continent.

Clout Africa is also invested in creating in-house brands across multiple platforms that serve the content needs of certain demographics.

Its most recognizable products include the Clout Live Sessions that offers artists the opportunity to create live performances distributed through virtual channels.

Clout Max, its discovery platform has helped 1500 artists get their music on radio and reach audiences in Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones through its weekly half hour radio show and newsletter.

Clout Gospel amplifies the work of the country’s respected but undervalued gospel musicians and its live concert series offers performing artists the rare opportunity to create a tailored live experience of beloved songs in their catalogues for their fans.

Other partnerships under the Clout umbrella include the Tea With MT podcast, the Hindsight Podcast and the Football Republik podcast, all produced at the Clout Africa Podcast studio and distributed in partnership with Clout Africa.

Through partnerships, collaboration and an in-house content pipeline, Clout Africa hopes to change the landscape of content creation and media distribution in Nigeria and eventually on the continent, a worthy challenge for a capable innovator.

To get started please visit the Clout Africa website here, or discover our work on Youtube, Instagram and Triller.