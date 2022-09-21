President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni shuns the EU and reiterates his commitment to his oil pipeline mega-project

The project is in partnership with the French group, TotalEnergies, and the Tanzanian Government as the pipeline is designed to also run through its region.

The project has been a subject of contention between the European Union parliament and the Ugandan Government, owing to the potential damage it could cause to the residents of the area and its environs.

The European Union parliament has noted that the project could also destroy the only source of usable water for the locals in the area. Some concerned citizens of the country have protested the commissioning of the project, which led to some arrests being made, further intensifying the pressure the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are heaping on the Ugandan government.

Regardless, the President of Uganda is set on seeing the project through. He reiterated his intent and even noted that he is willing to go in another direction should his current partners decamp.

“The project will continue as stipulated in the contract we have with TotalEnergies and CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation),” Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said on Twitter.

“TotalEnergies has convinced me on the pipeline idea; if they choose to listen to the European Parliament, we will find another partner to work with. In any case, our oil will be extracted in 2025 as planned. So the people of Uganda need not worry.” He added.

This conclusion came a day after the Ugandan Parliament had firmly reproached the resolution adopted by members of the European Parliament, criticizing the mega-project. Read story here…

Following TotalEnergies' $10 billion investment deal, which involves constructing a pipeline of over 1,400km linking the Lake Albert fields in western Uganda to the Tanzanian coast, with Uganda, Tanzania, and CNOOC, the MEPs warned that about 100,000 people could be displaced, and called for the Ugandan Government to make provisions for proper compensation.

Also, the MEPs have asked Total Energies to delay the project for one year so that the possibility of alternative routes can be studied.