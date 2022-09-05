RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

World Product Day: Watch Kora employees explain Kora products

BI Africa

World Product Day
World Product Day

July 19th was World Product Day. To observe the day, some Kora employees unpacked the products the company has been working on.

Watch the video below:

Since we’re on the topic of Fintech products, allow us to (re)introduce you to products the Kora team has been building over the years.

Payins (aka collections) are payments customers make into Kora merchant accounts. Kora offers a secure gateway in the form of Kora Checkout for businesses to accept payments from customers via popular payment methods like:

  • Local and international Cards 
  • Bank transfers
  • Pay with Bank
  • Payment links
  • Mobile money 
  • QR codes 
  • USSD 

Payouts (sometimes called disbursements) are outbound fund transfers from your merchant account to any bank account. Kora payouts are secure and straightforward (it requires only the bank information of the recipient).

Settlements are the final stage of any payment process. They’re the payments that your customers make into your merchant account that Kora eventually makes available to businesses.

To learn more, visit www.korapay.com.

About Kora:

Kora is a pan-African payment infrastructure offering a robust payment API for payment collections (payins), disbursements (payouts), and settlements.

Kora’s services enable global companies to scale rapidly across Africa. With a single integration, Kora powers businesses to accept payins and payouts to customers and settlements across popular payment channels.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
BI Africa

