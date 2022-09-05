World Product Day: Watch Kora employees explain Kora products

Watch the video below:

Since we’re on the topic of Fintech products, allow us to (re)introduce you to products the Kora team has been building over the years.

1) Payins

Payins (aka collections) are payments customers make into Kora merchant accounts. Kora offers a secure gateway in the form of Kora Checkout for businesses to accept payments from customers via popular payment methods like:

Local and international Cards

Bank transfers

Pay with Bank

Payment links

Mobile money

QR codes

USSD

2) Payouts

Payouts (sometimes called disbursements) are outbound fund transfers from your merchant account to any bank account. Kora payouts are secure and straightforward (it requires only the bank information of the recipient).

3) Settlements

Settlements are the final stage of any payment process. They’re the payments that your customers make into your merchant account that Kora eventually makes available to businesses.

About Kora:

Kora is a pan-African payment infrastructure offering a robust payment API for payment collections (payins), disbursements (payouts), and settlements.

Kora’s services enable global companies to scale rapidly across Africa. With a single integration, Kora powers businesses to accept payins and payouts to customers and settlements across popular payment channels.