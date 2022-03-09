RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

With Strive Masiyiwa on board, Gates Foundation donates $5 million grant to Butterfly Network to advance maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
With Strive Masiyiwa on board, Gates Foundation donates $5 million grant to Butterfly Network to advance maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa
With Strive Masiyiwa on board, Gates Foundation donates $5 million grant to Butterfly Network to advance maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa
Recommended articles

Pregnancy complications represent some of the largest contributors to morbidity and mortality in resource-constrained care settings. Butterfly will bring 1,000 Butterfly iQ+ probes to Sub-Saharan Africa to improve community access to medical imaging. As part of this initiative, 500 probes will be given to mid-level practitioners in Kenya and 500 will be distributed to healthcare workers in South Africa; both distributions will focus on improving maternal and fetal health.

“Many places in the world, especially low- and middle-income countries, are diagnostic deserts, leaving practitioners with virtually no imaging modalities to aid in the diagnosis and subsequent treatment of patients,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO, Butterfly Network. “At Butterfly, we’ve long envisioned and innovated for the next generation of point-of-care. With this grant, we take another important step toward improving worldwide access to medical imaging and will also demonstrate how mid-level practitioners can meaningfully enhance care for pregnant women and their unborn infants.

“For years, the Gates Foundation has supported Butterfly’s efforts to improve healthcare in the places where it’s most needed,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Butterfly Network. “This new grant represents an important step toward that goal in its potential to signal the transformational impact of Butterfly’s technology in some of the most remote settings.”

Butterfly Network will document best practices for point-of-care ultrasound utilisation that can be leveraged to optimise the qualitative and quantitative clinical and economic impact of Butterfly iQ+ deployments across other care settings. Additionally, a portion of this grant will also be used to accelerate the launch of new maternal and fetal health capabilities available within the Butterfly iQ+ mobile application.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

On ‘Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN,’ Cruel Santino seems obsessed with looking like a genius, than being a genius [Pulse Album Review]

On ‘Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN,’ Cruel Santino seems obsessed with looking like a genius, than being a genius [Pulse Album Review]

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Trending

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Johann Rupert

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of fintech startup Kippa, Jephtah Chidozie-Uche invited to join Forbes Technology Council

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche

Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is the most iconic Nigerian novel of all time. Here are the top-rated book set in every African country

Chimamanda's Americanah is turning into a TV series