The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF

Chinedu Okafor
Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF
Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF
  • IMF managing director expresses concerns over the potential consequences of retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
  • Retail CBDCs could transform Nigeria’s financial systems with uncertain consequences. 
  • The IMF so far is collaborating with approximately 50 nations to ensure best practices in CBDC implementation amid growing interests.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, has issued a warning regarding the unanticipated "consequences" that the retail Nigeria Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) may have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an interview given on May 1 at the Milken Institute's 2023 Global Conference, Georgieva emphasized her worry regarding retail CBDCs. The head of the IMF claims that the IMF believes retail CBDCs have far more leeway for error than wholesale CBDCs.

“We think that wholesale CBDCs can be put in place with fairly little space for undesirable surprises, whereas retail CBDCs completely transform the financial system in a way that we don’t quite know what consequences it could bring,” she said.

Retail CBDCs are state-backed virtual currencies that central banks issue for usage by individuals and companies, according to a Cointelegraph report, while wholesale CBDCs are similarly issued by central banks but are made to enable financial institutions to carry reserve deposits with a central bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to guarantee that best practices are implemented, the IMF MD stated that the agency was working with roughly 50 nations. She predicted that this collaboration will have a significant impact on banks and economies in the future.

The decision to produce a CBDC manual to assist central banks with CBDC design and implementation was made earlier by the IMF in response to the extraordinary levels of interest from countries all over the world.

Nigeria became one of the first nations in the world to create a central bank digital currency that is accessible to the general public on October 25, 2021, with the launch of the eNaira.

The Bahamas and the Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean were also included on the coveted list by the most populous country in Africa.

Nigeria’s Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday that as of March 31, 2023, there were around 1.4 million e-Naira transactions. The eNaira is a digital currency that is pegged to the naira and used as a store of value and a means of trade, according to the CBN.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities

7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building the longest bridge in Africa

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

A textile company in Kenya

See the lucrative clothing deals agreed upon by the US and Kenyan governments

Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola

Otedola reportedly exits Transcorp after losing battle for control to Elumelu