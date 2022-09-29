RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

United Nations warns that 8 million Somalians are at risk of starvation

Chinedu Okafor
  • The UN warns that Somalia is on the brink of famine
  • About 8 million people are at risk of starvation
  • An anonymous source noted that US counter terrorism laws is partly to blame 

Following a four year drought in Somalia the United Nations has warned that the country could face a very devastating hunger crises.

According to the United Nations, droughts have devastated Somalian livestock for four years, a staple source of food for the Somalian nationals. As a result the nation is on the verge of a full on famine.

Africa’s regional representative for the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Abebe Haile-Gabriel, said, "The situation in Somalia like I said has been very dire. There has been drought for more than four years in a row and this has divesting impact on the livelihood of the people of Somalia.

To aid this nation the UN had pledged to raise a fund of $1.46 billion, 70% of which has been actualised. However, this fund has not gotten to Somalians in need due to US counterterror legislation.

This information was relayed by a representative who wished to remain anonymous, but in response, the US disclosed that it recognizes Somalia's "grave humanitarian situation" and insists counterterrorism designations are not intended to target aid efforts.

US government aid agency US Aid - which provides a large portion of Somalia's aid funds - said Washington had been working with the UN since 2011 to ensure sanctions did not undermine aid work.

The famine Somalia is currently facing has not been experienced by the Nation in a little over a decade. 11 years ago, a similar famine ravaged the country which caused the lives of over 260,000 people in al-Shabab regions alone.

While the UN warns that the country is at the brink of starvation, the World Health Organization noted that people in the country are already starving at this moment as humanitarian aid could not keep up with the growing demand for food.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

