ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Uganda is prioritizing those displaced by oil exploration according to its petroleum agency

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda discovered oil beneath Lake Albert 14 years ago but so far none has been extracted
Uganda discovered oil beneath Lake Albert 14 years ago but so far none has been extracted
  • The petroleum agency of Uganda, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) says it is setting the blueprint for megaproject best practices. 
  • The organization has noted that it is prioritizing the people displaced due to oil exploitation and housing projects are already being completed. 
  • This information was relayed by the PAU director of legal and corporate affairs, Mr. Ali Ssekatawa.

During the next five years, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) expects that Uganda's land acquisition procedure for oil and gas infrastructure will be a model for best practices in megaprojects both within and outside of Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The PAU director of legal and corporate affairs, Mr. Ali Ssekatawa, stressed via an article the necessity of a well-organized compensation and resettlement scheme for those impacted by any large infrastructure project to succeed.

This subject has been a bone of contention between the Ugandan administration and several environmentalist groups, some foreign and some indigenous.

While Uganda’s push to legitimize its oil reserves seems like a step in the right direction for the country’s economic growth, these environmentalist groups are weary that the areas containing said oil fields are inhabited by people, and any oil exploration in the area would lead to the displacement of said people and the destruction of the environment.

According to a report by The Monitor, a Ugandan news agency, some of the local populations in Uganda have been significantly impacted by the country's oil and gas operations, and managing this sizeable population of project-affected individuals is essential to the projects' success.

Mr. Ssekatawa pointed out that the main goal of Uganda's resettlement action plans for oil projects was to leave project-affected people in a better condition than before found. He also added that as of February, resettlement and compensation of project-affected persons stood at 99.5% for Kingfisher, 94% for Tilenga, and 65 percent for East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The report further discloses that more than 111 resettlement homes have been completed, 93 of which have already been given to project-affected individuals. Another 242 are being built, and 154 plots have been given to contractors so they may start work.

oil and gas projects are extensive with the Kingfisher Development Area requiring 1,258 acres of land, while the Tilenga Field Development Area, which has an estimated total of 5,551 project-affected persons, requires 2,901.4 acres. EACOP requires 2,740 acres of land and is expected to impact a cross-section of people in different locations, many of whom have variances in their compensation needs.

EACOP requires a 30-meter-wide ‘Right-of-Way’ along the entire pipeline length in order to construct the pipeline, together with land for the ‘Above Ground Facilities’ such as the pumping stations and the Marine Terminal.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rabat, Morocco

Top 10 African cities with the lowest crime index

Lagos traffic congestion

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

Tenke processing plant in DRC

China and Congo butt heads over 15-year-old $17 billion deal