ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Uganda expands its oil exploration with two new partnerships

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline
Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline
  • Uganda has signed off oil blocks to two oil firms including Australia's DGR Global (DGR.AX).
  • The deal was voted for during a cabinet meeting on Monday and was signed today. 
  • This is despite the battle Uganda had with the European Union about the exploration of oil last year. 

Uganda’s administration has agreed to extend its oil exploration via its recently signed agreements with two oil firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The government revealed today that the country's cabinet consented to the signing of production-sharing agreements (PSA) for two oil exploration blocks between two oil firms, including a unit of Australia's DGR Global (DGR.AX).

The deal was approved on Monday during a cabinet meeting, where members voted for the new exploration opportunity.

According to a statement issued by Godfrey Kabbyanga, a junior information minister, the cabinet on Monday, approved the signing of an agreement with DGR Energy Turaco Uganda Limited, owned by Australia's DGR Global, for the Turaco exploration area.

The deal includes a two-year exploration license to both firms for the oil blocks in question. These two oil blocks are among those the country had auctioned in 2019, during a licensing round launch.

The oil block in the Albertine Rift basin was first discovered in 2016, with large reserves of crude oil. The block sits at the basin near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo and covers a large surface area of 637-square kilometers.

The exploration of crude oil in the East African region of Uganda was a hot button topic for the majority of 2022. The Russia/Ukraine war presented an opportunity to Africans to fill in the energy gap that had been created by the conflict.

The war largely affected Russia’s supply of Liquified Natural gas to its former partner states, which caused said partners to look for alternatives.

Regardless, the European Union was assertively against the exploration of oil in certain regions in Africa, especially Uganda which had already initiated an exploration partnership with its neighbor Tanzania and French oil company, TotalEnergies, from the Lake Albert oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

The EU argued that such explorations would definitely lead to displacement of residents in the area and the destruction of lives and properties. However, the Ugandan government reassured the general public that those who may eventually be affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, would be appropriately compensated. Read the story here.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 reasons you should not be friends with an ex

5 reasons you should not be friends with an ex

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Brymo: Over 6,000 Nigerians sign petition to prevent artist's AFRIMA win due to anti-Igbo remarks 

Brymo: Over 6,000 Nigerians sign petition to prevent artist's AFRIMA win due to anti-Igbo remarks 

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Iristel Kenya Limited

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

South-Africa

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Dry-foods in Uganda

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors