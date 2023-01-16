ADVERTISEMENT
Uganda ends its 8 year $2.2 billion railway deal with China and eyes Turkish firm instead

Chinedu Okafor
  • Uganda has ended its contract with China Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) on its SGR project. 
  • The contract was terminated due to China’s reluctance to fund the project. 
  • Uganda is now eyeing Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi, to pick off on the project. 

Uganda has ended its railway deal with the Chinese firm; China Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), to build a standard gauge railway that links the country to its East African neighbor Kenya.

The contract termination comes as a result of China’s reluctance to finance the project. This was disclosed by a senior official in Uganda's Ministry of Works, who spoke to the news agency Reuters, stating, "one of the obligations under the contract with the Chinese was that they were supposed to help Uganda source financing which has really not come true."

Uganda decided to do away with the 8 year long relationship, and in December of 2022 wrote to the Chinese firm nullifying the contract.

The 273-kilometer railway line was designed to run from Uganda to Kenya, linking up Kenya's standard gauge rail that runs to the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa. The project is set to cost an estimated $2.2 billion, and could be awarded to a Turkish firm, Yapi Merkezi, instead.

"So now the discussions are with Yapi Merkezi which has shown interest ...there's no contract with them yet, but there's an MoU and things are moving fast." the Ministry of Works official said.

The choice for the new decision was brought about by the impressive job the Turkish company had done in Tanzania. Ugandan officials had traveled to Tanzania and were blown away by the splendid job Yapi Merkezi was doing with Tanzania’s 1,219-kilometer SGR.

Uganda, much like numerous sub-Saharan African countries, has had a strong standing relationship with China. The country has in the past partnered with China on railways, hydropower stations, highways, oil and gas projects.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated during a press conference in Beijing "China and Uganda are comprehensive cooperative partners, and practical cooperation between the two countries is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation.”

