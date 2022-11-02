RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Uganda Airlines is on track to set up shop in Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
Ugandan Airlines
Ugandan Airlines
  • Uganda Airlines is set to start making flights to and from Nigeria.
  • The cities the airline is going to be landing in are Lagos and Abuja.
  • The CEO of the company also used her trip to Lagos to encourage women to seek leadership positions in their respective industries. 

The flag carrier airline of Uganda has disclosed that it would soon commence operations in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Uganda Airlines has revealed that it plans to enter the aviation ecosystem in West Africa, starting from Nigeria.

The CEO of Uganda Airlines, Jenifer Bamuturaki, made the announcement on Monday, during the 18th Akwaaba Africa travel and tourism market held in Lagos.

She noted that flights from Uganda to Lagos would commence before 2022 runs out, while flights to Abuja will begin in the new year.

“I am happy to tell you that we, the Uganda Airlines, will begin our flights to Nigeria for, the first time in history, in December 2022.” She said.

“This will be our first flight to West Africa, we will begin that and then, begin to grow slowly. When we come to Nigeria, we will be working through recognized travel agents and tour operators.” She added.

She also noted that one of the challenges which Uganda Airlines has been able to mitigate is the hike in aviation fuel. She revealed that the airline managed the situation by increasing sales of different travel and holiday packages.

During her keynote delivery at the event, she took the opportunity to encourage more women to aspire to leadership positions.

Being the CEO of a national outfit, she admitted that it felt so satisfying to occupy a leadership position in a male-dominated industry.

“I feel so honored because there are not many women in leadership roles in the aviation industry. So, to be recognized is a good thing because there are few women in the industry.” She said.

“It is not easy for women because it is a male-dominated society, we have more men flying, more men doing dispatch, and fewer women. Most women want to go for the easy area which is cabin crew but I want to encourage women to look at the other side which is the administration and leadership areas, it is fulfilling but difficult.” She added.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Trending

University of Ibadan

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira