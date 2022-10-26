RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is the business hotel in Africa, according to World Travel Awards

  • The World Travel Awards have named the best hotels and business destinations in Africa in 2022.
  • The stars of the travel, tourism and hospitality aligned at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya, to find out who amongst them had won the industry’s ultimate annual honours.

Are you looking for the best business hotel in Africa when you’re sent on a trip to a fun international city? Well, look no further than the winners of the World Travel Awards Africa, which were announced at a ceremony in the Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan and featured a bucketload of mega-fancy hotels.

One of the most prestigious hotel awards of the night was ‘Africa's Leading Business Hotel 2022’, which went to… the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria! Located in the centre of Nigeria's capital city in close proximity to government offices, business and diplomatic districts, Transcorp Hilton offers 667 art-deco style rooms and suites for the comfort of discernible travellers.

According to the ICIR, the average cost of staying in Nigeria’s Hilton brand was $1033.09. The room with the lowest rate in the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was $225.23, and the costliest was an Executive Presidential Suite for $1840.95.

READ: World travel awards name Nairobi as Africa's leading business travel destination ahead of Lagos, Cairo, Johannesburg

On the night of the award, Nairobi was also named Africa's Leading business travel as Kenya enjoyed a strong show in the Africa categories, trouncing Accra, Cairo, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Pretoria.

In another category, Kenyatta International Convention Centre won the award for ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre,’ while Kenya Tourist Board won the award for ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Board.’

The awards, held annually to celebrate top brands and services across the tourism and hospitality sector, recognised Kenya Airways as Africa's Leading Airline in 2022 and Africa's Leading Airline in the Business Class category, while Cape Town was named Africa's leading airport.

The votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

Kenya Airways won Africa's leading airline brand, while Ethiopian Airlines won Africa's leading Airline- economy class award. Cape Town International Airport clinched the award for Africa's Leading Airport, while Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, Kenya, was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
