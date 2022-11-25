RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Victor Oluwole

Kenyas wealth is becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of Asians, although some industrialists are breaking into the ranks of the super-rich.

According to a report by Oxfam International, a global charity organisation that fights inequality, the top two most affluent Kenyans had a net worth higher than the combined wealth of 16.5 million citizens—highlighting the massive gap in fortunes between the country’s haves and the have-nots.

Recommended articles

The report showed that Sameer Naushad Merali held onto his title of Kenya's richest man with a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion). Bhimji Depar Shah rose one spot to take second place with a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion).

Among the biggest movers for 2019 were Jaswinder Singh Bedi 680 million (Sh77.1 billion) and Mahendra Rambhai Patel ($430 million/Sh48.7 billion), whose family owns Ramco Group, a conglomerate with interests in print, hardware, manufacturing, office supply and property sectors.

“Between 2016 and 2021, the number of individuals with wealth over $50 million increased from 80 to 120. Their combined wealth increased from $12.73 billion to $17.4 billion, an increase of 36.8 per cent, adjusted for inflation," the wealth study report noted.

Here are the top five richest people in Kenya in 2022.

1. Sameer Naushad Merali

Sameer Naushad
Sameer Naushad BI Africa

Merali is Kenya's wealthiest individual, with a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion). According to Oxfam International, Merali became the wealthiest Kenyan after inheriting the wealth left behind by the late Naushad Merali. Merali built his wealth from diverse investments, including telecommunications, manufacturing, agriculture, banking and real estate.

2. Bhimji Depar Shah

Bhimji Depar Shah
Bhimji Depar Shah BI Africa

Shah follows Merali closely in second place with a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion). The Bidco Group founder built his wealth from businesses in manufacturing consumer goods, including famous brands such as Noodies Instant Noodles, Planet Soda, Kimbo cooking fat, and Gentle Care.

READ: Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

3. Jaswinder Singh Bedi

Jaswinder Singh Bedi
Jaswinder Singh Bedi BI Africa

Oxfam ranked textile manufacturer Bedi as the third wealthiest person in Kenya for his work in running one of the largest textile factories in the country. His net worth is estimated at $680 million (Sh77.1 billion).

4. Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

The report ranks President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya's fourth wealthiest person with a net worth of $530 million (Sh60 billion). The report added that the wealth is likely associated with the wider Kenyatta family, who retains interests in various sectors, including banking, milk processing, transport, media, hospitality and land.

5. Mahendra Rambgai Patel

The report ranks Patel as the fifth richest Kenyan, with a net worth of ($430 million/Sh48.7 billion) whose family owns Ramco Group, a conglomerate with interests in print, hardware, manufacturing, office supply and property sectors.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

Trending

Richest people in Nigeria

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Poorest States in Africa as per the National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

5 highly influential African professionals that are leading top global organisations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

The country with the most female politicians in the world is in Africa

The country with the most female politicians in the world is in Africa