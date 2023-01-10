ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top E-commerce Trends for 2023: Insights from AppsFlyer

Victor Oluwole
8 easy ways to save money while shopping online, according to a savings expert
8 easy ways to save money while shopping online, according to a savings expert
  • Mobile commerce is expected to grow significantly in Africa, with more consumers shopping and purchasing products using mobile devices.
  • Omnichannel e-commerce is also becoming more prominent in Africa, with retailers incorporating technology to enhance in-store experiences and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers.

E-commerce has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing a significant role in its acceleration. While some retailers have thrived due to the convenience of online shopping, others have struggled due to a lack of digital presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Sue Azari - E-Commerce Lead at AppsFlyer, global retail e-commerce sales are expected to continue rising in 2023, presenting both challenges and opportunities for retailers, specifically in Africa. To succeed in the coming year, retailers should focus on creating better customer experiences and staying ahead of evolving e-commerce trends.

Mobile commerce has been on the rise for some time, and the pandemic has accelerated this trend. According to AppsFlyer benchmark data, total mobile app installs on the African continent grew by 17% in the first part of 2022 compared to early 2021. With more consumers shopping and purchasing products using mobile devices, mobile commerce sales are expected to see significant growth in 2023 and beyond. Retailers should prioritize mobile solutions, such as mobile payment options like Apple and Google Pay, to meet the growing demand for mobile commerce. In addition, retailers should focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences on mobile devices, as mobile is becoming the preferred channel for shopping among consumers.

After a period of mostly online shopping during the pandemic, consumers are returning to in-store experiences. Retailers are expanding their number of stores, and online retailers are opening physical pop-up stores to meet this demand. To enhance the in-store experience, retailers are incorporating technology such as AI and apps. These tools allow associates to access customer account details, provide better service, and ensure in-store inventory is reflected in real-time online. Shoprite is a prime example of this, already implementing AI in their South African stores, aiming to enhance the customer journey through the store.

Social commerce is another trend expected to see significant growth in 2023. The global social commerce market is projected to reach $604.5 billion by 2027, driven by the high engagement levels on social media platforms. Retailers should explore ways to integrate social media into their e-commerce strategies, such as using social media platforms for product discovery and online sales. Additionally, retailers can use social media platforms to build customer relationships and create a sense of community around their brand.

Personalization has become a key trend in e-commerce and is expected to grow in 2023. Consumers are looking for personalized and customized experiences that cater to their individual needs and preferences. To meet this trend, retailers should use data and technology to personalize their marketing campaigns, product recommendations, and customer service. Additionally, retailers can offer customization options for products, such as personalized clothing or jewellery.

The e-commerce industry is continuously evolving, and retailers must be adaptable to stay competitive. By keeping an eye on these trends and focusing on customer experiences, retailers can take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead in 2023. However, retailers must also be aware of the challenges that come with these trends, such as the need to constantly innovate and improve, balancing the cost of technology and personalization while still keeping the target market in mind.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Lagos

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Tanzania SGR-Train

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

Tanzania

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN