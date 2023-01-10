ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 9 best African countries for entrepreneurship

Chinedu Okafor
South-Africa
South-Africa
  • Business Insider presents the top 9 African countries for entrepreneurship.
  • The original list covers 85 of the 195 countries in the world. 
  • The list is courtesy of US News and World Report. 

A country's wealth is heavily determined by the human capital being invested in its overall economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For a country to become financially successful the ingenuity and savvy of its citizens must be harnessed to procure solutions for said region’s economic challenges.

As a result, commercial output is boosted, and industries are set up to materialize the ideas of individuals looking to scale financially both as a personal objective and as an economic benefactor.

In this regard, governments must also play their part by pandering to the strengths of the culturally influenced industrialism in its given region, which could spur economic growth within the parameters of the people’s skillset. But to truly be successful, the government must create an ecosystem that supports diversification.

Diversification in itself is more easily achieved via foreign influence. On this note, research has found that some regions are more keen on opening their borders to foreign businesses than others.

A report by US News and World Report showed the 85 best countries for entrepreneurship in the world. This list was determined by taking the following meterices into consideration, connection to the rest of the world, educated population, entrepreneurship, innovation, easy access to capital, skilled labor force, technological expertise, transparent business practices, well-developed infrastructure, well-developed digital infrastructure, and a well-developed legal framework.

These parameters, when taken into account, not only determine how conducive it is for local entrepreneurs to thrive, but also how accessible a country is to foreign businesses.

As a result, some regions are just more naturally attuned to supporting entrepreneurship ventures than others. Below are 9 of said African countries that made the list.

Top 9 African countries for entrepreneurship
Top 9 African countries for entrepreneurship curated content
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Lagos

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Tanzania SGR-Train

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

Tanzania

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN