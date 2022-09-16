RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

5 Ways to effectively solve the current food crises in Africa

Chinedu Okafor

The present news cycle surrounding agriculture in Africa has been troubling. Food shortage and food price inflation reports, headline major news publications, making the current food insecurity in the continent hard to ignore.

Food crises in Africa
Food crises in Africa

Both local and foreign catalysts have influenced this downward trend, reducing the viable options necessary to mitigate the growing food scarcity.

Recommended articles

Climate change and international crises like the Russian-Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic are significant proponents of the continent’s food crises.

In Africa, climate change which causes the destruction of food products continues to intensify. Drought and other effects of odd weather patterns have not only reduced crop yields but have also affected the logistics of food transport.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a recent article revealed that one-third of the world’s drought occurs in Africa. It also revealed that Ethiopia and Kenya are enduring one of the worst droughts in at least four decades. While countries such as Chad are being severely impacted by torrential rains and floods.

As a result, there is an increase in Africa’s dependence on imported foods and exuberant government subsidies. A subsequent rise in the rate of poverty follows as food, the most basic commodity becomes less affordable.

The problem requires very inventive and applicable solutions. Below are the top five solutions that governments all across Africa can implement to reduce food shortage in Africa, according to the IMF.

Storage Infrastructure: A majority of small-scale and local farmers in Africa are ill-equipped to store their produce. While climate change typically affects sown crops, it also affects harvested crops. A good way to protect food production is for governments to build proper food storage infrastructures for farmers who don’t have the means to do so themselves.

Using solar power: Harnessing the heat that comes with drought is a silver lining strategy that could be impactful. Ironically this solar-powered intuition can be used to build irrigation systems, that waters the soil and cool its temperature.

Digitization: Digital solutions can help curb the problem of low yield. Digitization can give farmers access to early warning systems and mobile banking as well as platforms to purchase fertilizers, seeds, or sell produce, helping to connect small producers to large vendors.

Relief funds: Rather than a nationwide subsidy that eats at the federal reserves, governments in Africa can instead create relief funds to help people buy food and rebuild after weather shocks. These funds if properly targeted, can also help local farmers, scale their production, by investing in resilient storage infrastructure and AgriTech solutions.

Private funding: Funds from private investors can be issued to small-scale farmers. While it is a complicated idea to get companies to deviate from their initial fund programs and constitute them to fund the agricultural sector, it is less complicated to get micro-finance institutions or public-private partnerships to buy into the idea. These institutions can also help credit farmers who currently don’t have access to banks.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

7 most expensive African countries based on inflation rates

Here's what you need to know about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and S.A.

President William Ruto

Fact sheet: 5 unique promises president-elect Willam Ruto made to the Kenyans during the presidential elections campaign