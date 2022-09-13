RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Fact sheet: 5 unique promises president-elect Willam Ruto made to the Kenyans during the presidential elections campaign

Chinedu Okafor

Political candidates are hard-pressed to address major concerns within an economy and, as such, would typically promise to change the state of affairs under their jurisdiction, should they secure the publics vote.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

The recently concluded presidential race was no different. Manifestos came from both camps, promising to use their administration to better the lives of Kenyans.

Recommended articles

Amidst a chaotic election, William Ruto was declared the winner on the 15th of August, 2022. A debacle ensued, but that did not deter democracy from prevailing, as William Ruto was sworn in today as the 11th President of Kenya.

This would mean that majority of the voters in Kenya, 50.5% to be precise, bought into his opinion on the issues and his propositions to address them.

It is common practice for presidential candidates to pick the most glaring problems with the economy and promise to fix them. In Africa, it's hard to go wrong with issues tightly tied to poverty. Things like education, food security, infrastructure, security, and general standard of living, are hot-button topics that typically get everyone's attention.

However, there are unique things that could be said, nuances voters clinch to, that make a candidate the right person for them. Below is a list of the five promises President-elect William Ruto promised to fulfill as the Head of State.

Empower hustlers: One key message William Ruto upheld during his campaign was his relation to people at a grassroots level. He promised to focus economic relief programs on the lower class and make the common person a major priority in his administration. Having come from humble beginnings, Ruto described himself as a hustler and promised to empower Kenyans at the bottom, knowing firsthand what it's like to be at that level.

Defend freedom of worship: During a speech at the Kasarani Sports Centre gymnasium, Ruto promised to make the choice of religion free, stating that his administration would protect and defend the freedom of worship. He promised to lift the existing moratorium on registering new religious organizations (add something to close this paragraph).

Review the formula for sharing resources: For most nations, allocating the country's revenue and national budget always presents some issues. Ruto promised to review the current formula Kenya used to share its natural resources between its two levels of government. The revision would be based on the population of regional constituencies. This promise came after he announced plans to strengthen the inter-governmental institution by ensuring that government officials are held to a higher standard of responsibility.

The well-being of public officers: In line with his vision to focus on the disenfranchised in Kenya, Ruto promised to implement a contributory benevolent fund for families of fallen or terminally ill soldiers, including mental illness. He pledged to design affordable housing mortgages for public officials, particularly the police. He also mentioned that there would be insurance coverage for fallen police officers, the likes afforded to the military. Finally, he promised to reform the security sector so that public officers would see no reason to demand bribes.

Public debt: During his campaign, Ruto mentioned the huge debt his country incurred under the previous administrations. This was a key subject for the newly elected president, who promised to slash down the country's debt. He used the analogy that if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. He noted that under his administration, Kenya would reduce its borrowing and save a larger percentage of its GDP. Kenya currently saves 7% of its GDP; Ruto promised to pump those numbers up in comparison to China, which saves 57% of its GDP.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern from South African artists

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern from South African artists

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

BBNaija: Best-dressed housemates at the 7th Saturday night party

BBNaija: Best-dressed housemates at the 7th Saturday night party

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Nigerian naira and US dollar

Here are the 7 worst-performing African currencies in 2022

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

South African gold miners

Top 5 Sub-Saharan African Countries with the richest mineral reserves outside of oil.