Top 5 plush gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Most successful companies today may have become obsolete without the collaborative efforts of two or more innovative capitalists.

This is because a partnership eases the business risks one person may have had to otherwise bear. Collaboration in business also allows business partners to jointly procure resources, solutions, ideas, and a diverse clientele.

The importance of a like-minded and productive partner cannot be overstated, which is why a business partnership like most other relationships, should be nurtured.

Although a business partner would most likely never share the sort of relationship one would typically have with family or a close friend, business partners are no less in need of occasional reassurance that they matter.

So as the year comes to an end, and the Christmas season is upon us, it is paramount that those who have a business partner, establish a friendlier bond by sharing the essence of the season with them.

There is no easier way to do this than buying a Christmas present for them, so, below are five presents you can get your business partner in 2022.

Vacation: This is probably the most valuable gift you can get a business partner and most likely the priciest. It is a gift that truly embodies the idea of taking a break. Additionally, more people now than ever want to experience different cultures and most likely document them as is seen these days on social media. So if you can afford it, then purchasing a trip for a partner would most likely be highly appreciated barring said person already making plans. In this case, perhaps a reservation at a fancy restaurant may suffice.

Cloth Accessories: Business partner or not, you can hardly go wrong with a clothing accessory. Ranging from a watch, to a pair of shoes, to a handbag, to jewelry, to even a scarf or hat, clothing accessories lay at the intersection of personal and professional. On one hand, it is not as intimate as clothing itself, as those typically are gifted by friends and family, but it is also not a thoughtless gift either.

Tech gadget: Almost every task today can be performed by an A.I., so why not ease some physical burden in your business partner’s life by getting them a modern-day state-of-the-art piece of tech? Right off the bat, you could go for a gadget like an Alexa, a gaming console, a smartwatch, a portable computing device like a tab, a drone, a smart home appliance, a camera, etc.

Stocks/Crypto/NFTs: Although this can serve as a personal gift, it feels more like a professional one. So in retrospect, it is perfect. It accentuates the rationale behind the formation of the business partnership initially, which is to add financial value to each other's lives. Besides, who doesn’t like a risk-free investment?

Gift basket: One of the oldest and safest ideas still relevant in 2022 is the gift basket. This gift is not bound by the person’s schedule like vacations and reservations, and it is not subject to the person’s personal preferences for tech gadgets or passive investment plans, or clothing accessories, it is just a plain old gift basket with items that are fundamentally useful, mundane, and or enjoyable.