Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

The study titled: The Least and Most Stressful Cities Index 2021 was conducted based on 15 stress-indicating categories such as pollution levels, traffic congestion, unemployment rates, and access to healthcare to determine the most and least stressful destinations.

The result of the study found that Mumbai in India is the world’s most stressful city. Lagos, which ranked 99th on the list, is the most stressful city in Africa and the only African city in the bottom 10. Some other African cities on the list include Johannesburg, Algiers, Nairobi, Dakar, and Cairo.

Here are the most stressful cities in Africa to live in, according to VAAY.com

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is Nigeria's financial hub and accounts for over 80% of the country's foreign trade flows, generating over 50% of Nigeria's port revenues. Overpopulation, and a high level of traffic, among other factors, place the city first on the list of the most stressful cities in Africa.

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is by far Egypt’s biggest city and the primary centre for economic production and financial control. Due to overpopulation and high traffic, among other factors, the city ranks second on the list of the most stressful cities in Africa to live in.

Dakar, Senegal

As a hub for intercontinental air traffic, Dakar has the second largest port in West Africa and offers very good conditions for committing to the region. The city enjoys political stability, geographic proximity to Europe, and quality reception infrastructures, positioning it as the regional hub for business tourism. Dakar is the third most stressful city in Africa to live in.

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi is the undisputed transportation hub of Eastern and Central Africa and the largest city between Cairo and Johannesburg. The city ranks as one of Africa’s top business places, serving as the regional headquarters for both multinational corporations and international organisations. The city is good for business but very stressful to live comfortably.

Casablanca, Morocco

Casablanca is Morocco's biggest city, principal port, and economic capital. Home to north Africa’s largest stock market, the Casablanca Stock Exchange, the city covers the wealthiest and most sophisticated aspects of Morocco's life, style, and architecture.