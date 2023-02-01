ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 5 most culturally influential African countries in the world

Chinedu Okafor
Soweto Gospel Choir
Soweto Gospel Choir
  • Business Insider Africa presents the world's top 5 most culturally influential African countries. 
  • This list is courtesy of US News and World Report. 
  • The criteria used to rank these countries include entertainment, fashion, happiness, strong consumer brands, modernity, prestige, and trendiness. 

Culture is an integral part of the human experience, one that shapes how we interact and perceive the world around us. Culture profoundly influences how individuals and societies function, whether through language, customs, beliefs, or social norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Culture's influence on every other facet of life cannot be overstated. There are cultural connotations to economic circumstances, and as such, regions across the globe try to garner as much cultural influence in other areas as much as they possibly can.

The more cultural influence a country can achieve, the more economic leverage said the country would have. For example, McDonald, an American fast-food chain, reportedly has over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. This is because Hollywood has perpetuated the idea that McDonald's makes the best burgers in the world.

Hollywood, while being a very influential medium, is a form of cultural influence itself. Numerous film industries across the globe constantly try to imitate this industry’s style of filmmaking, which could directly or indirectly boost the reputations and earnings of this film industry.

With the aforementioned examples, it's easy to see how cultural influence significantly impacts the overall bottom line of any given market.

As a result, it is noteworthy to recognize the countries with the most cultural influence. The countries whose food, wine, media, fashion, entertainment, and even socio-economic policies are being adopted by other regions.

On this note, US News and World Report have a ranking system for these countries. The data platform has a rank of the most culturally influential countries based on its metric system.

The U.S. News and World Report Cultural Influence ranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from eight country attributes that relate to a country's cultural influence: culturally significant in terms of entertainment, fashion, happiness, strong consumer brands, modernity, prestige, and trendiness.

While countries like Italy, with its Italian wine, pizza, and other Italian foods, France with its cuisine, and fashion, America, with its media and entertainment, and Japan with its culture and technology, amongst others are no brainers, the question is, which African countries have the most cultural influence?

Based on the criteria listed above, here are 5 African countries with the most cultural influence in the world.

Egypt: Egypt’s spot as the number 1 most culturally influential country in Africa needs no explanation, but with its rich and fascinating 5000-year recorded history, its cultural monuments, and its geographic positioning, the country’s high level of influence comes as no surprise. It is the 31st most culturally influential country in the world with a net ranking of 31.8.

Egyptian art
Egyptian art Google

Morocco: This largely Islamic nation is highly cultural owing to its masterfully infused blend of Arab, Berber, Jewish, and Western European cultures. It also boasts some of the continent’s most magnificent infrastructures and diverse populations. Its overall cultural influence ranking is 21.5, and it is the 38th most culturally influential nation in the world.

Moroccoan festival
Moroccoan festival Google

South Africa: This country is known for its vastly diverse population, representative of a vast spectrum of different languages, practices, and values. it is also one of the richest countries on the continent and is somewhat of a regional leader, as a result, it plays a key economic and political role on the continent. Not to mention the country’s music and film influence. It is the 39th most culturally influential country in the world and has an overall score of 19.3.

Soweto Gospel Choir
Soweto Gospel Choir Google

Kenya: Arguably the East African center of commerce and culture, Kenya has in recent years announced itself to the world. Kenya’s cultural influence is thanks to its strong ties to its heritage, like the Maasai people of Kenya who remain true to their roots, its game reserves, and its hospitality. It is the 56th most culturally influential country in the world and has a score of 6.6.

Massai Tribe of Kenya
Massai Tribe of Kenya Google

Tunisia: Yet another Arab/African country, and like Egypt, Tunisia boasts a 3000-year-long history, an important multi-ethnic influx, and once stood as a crucial civilization in humanity’s history. It has an overall cultural influence score of 5.0 and is the 61st culturally influential country in the world.

Tunisia Fest
Tunisia Fest Google
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Luanda Luanda the capital of Angola and former Portuguese colony

Shocking IMF report reveals Angola and Ethiopia to surpass Kenya as top economies in Sub-Saharan Africa