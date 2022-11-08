Top 100 most funded startups in Africa

Digest Africa, a data and intelligence company based in Uganda, mapped the 100 most funded African startups for an overview of the digital frontrunners on the continent.

According to the report, the 100 most funded African startups have raised $10bn across 436 deals, an average of $23m per deal.

A total of 13 African countries were represented in the list, with Nigeria (27) and Kenya (23, accounting for half of these startups. The other two members of the big 4, South Africa and Egypt, are represented by 34 startups, which means the big 4 represent 84% of the 100 startups.

On a sector basis, 36 startups were fintechs, which is more than twice the next sector, Energy and Environment Resources. In total, 14 sectors were represented in the top 100.

Jumia is the most funded African startup

Jumia goes public on the New York Stock Exchange (Source: Quartz) BI Africa

According to the report, Jumia is the most funded African startup after the e-commerce giant raised $885 million across six funding rounds in seven years. Jumia kicked off its funding journey in 2012 — the year it was established — drawing $45 million Series A from Blakeney Management, Rocket Internet and Millicom Systems. The following year, the company raised $150 million in Series B.