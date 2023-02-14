Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

As expected Dangote came in at number one with a net worth of $13.5 billion, with other expected entrants like Johann Rupert and Family, and Nicky Oppenheimer and Family coming in next at $10.7 billion and $8.4 billion respectively.

Alike Dangote's fortune, Africa's richest individual for the 12th year in a row, decreased by $400 million to $13.5 billion. Johann Rupert of South Africa remained No. 2 with $10.7 billion, down from $11 billion in 2022, as shares of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont producer of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens clawed back most but not all of last year's loss. Nicky Oppenheimer, a South African who previously headed diamond mining giant DeBeers until selling it to mining firm Anglo American a decade ago, is ranked third, valued at an estimated $8.4 billion.

According to the publication, Africa's wealthiest people have lost a total of $3.1 billion in the last 12 months, following a global downturn in markets in 2022.

The continent's 19 billionaires are worth an estimated $81.8 billion, down from $84.9 billion held by 18 African billionaires a year earlier. The 3.6% drop in the Forbes list for 2023 after a 15% increase last year on the strength of increasing stock values from Nigeria to Zimbabwe.

Their fortunes declined in lockstep with global equities prices, with the S&P All Africa index down more than 20% in the first nine months of 2022 before beginning a late-year comeback that left the index down only 3% over the previous year.

The Forbes publication reads in part, “this year’s list sees the return of South Africa’s Christoffel Wiese, who lands at No. 18 with $1.1 billion. Wiese, who was worth more than $6 billion after he sold his bargain retailer, Pepkor, to Steinhoff International for $5.7 billion in 2015, lost his billionaire status two years later when an accounting scandal cratered Steinhoff’s stock. He sued, and in March 2022 collected 7 billion South African rands (about $400 million) from Steinhoff in cash and shares totaling about 5% of publicly traded Pepkor.”

So, without further ado, here are the ten wealthiest individuals in Africa in 2023