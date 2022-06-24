Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa, May 2022

The latest report prepared by Hartland-Peel is an update as of May 2022 and covers the Top 30 companies in Sub-Sahara Africa ex SA by market capitalisation.

According to the report, MTN Group had the highest market capitalisation among other companies in the region, followed by East Africa’s largest network operator, Safaricom. Dangote Cement ranked third on the list, followed by MTN Nigeria, a subsidiary of MTN Group, and Airtel Africa.

The market cap of the Top 30 companies for February 2022 was US$111bn, down 2.6% on April.

Further insights from the report also showed that Nigerian companies dominated the list as the West-African nation had 12 companies on the Top 30 companies list. The report also noted that Sub-Saharan Africa’s (excluding South Africa’s) stock markets fell 2.8% in May 2022 but are up 4.2% year to date.

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

MTN Group - $20.5billion Dangote Cement - $11.3billion MTN Nigeria - $11.2billion Safaricom - $8.9billion Airtel Africa - $7.3billion BUA Cement - $6.1billion Endeavour Mining - $5.7billion IHS Towers - $3.8billion Nestlé Nigeria - $2.7billion BUA Foods - $2.5billion