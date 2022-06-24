Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa, May 2022

- MTN Group’s market capitalisation as of May 2022 was estimated at $20billion, making it the highest prized brand in Sub Saharan Africa.
- Safaricom ranked second on the top 30 companies list with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion, making it the most valuable brand in East Africa.
- The market cap of the Top 30 companies for February 2022 was US$111bn, down 2.6% on April.
South Africa's multinational telecommunications company, MTN Group, has yet again maintained its position as the biggest company in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) by market capitalisation, according to the latest monthly market report by AfricanFinaicials.