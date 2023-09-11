Top 10 most loved airlines in Africa, according to online survey

That's why S Money, a research firm, conducted a study to find out which airlines in Africa are the most loved by their customers.

Using an AI sentiment tool to analyse thousands of tweets, S Money analysed the major airlines from each African country that operate scheduled flights.

They looked at the percentage of positive and negative tweets for each airline and labelled the most loved as the one with the highest percentage of positive tweets.



So, without further ado, here are the most loved airlines in Africa:

Egypt - Nesma Airlines

Nesma Airlines is known for its punctuality and the overall quality of its service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the friendly staff.

Ghana - Africa World Airlines

Customers love the exceptional service and comfort provided by Africa World Airlines. They offer a variety of routes throughout West Africa, making them a popular choice for travellers in the region.

Kenya - Airkenya Express

Airkenya Express is known for its punctuality and reliability. Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and comfortable flights they provide.

Tanzania - Auric Air

Auric Air is a popular choice for travellers in Tanzania due to its comfortable and reliable flights. Customers appreciate their professionalism and the overall quality of their service.

South Africa - Airlink

Airlink is a favourite among South African travellers due to its punctuality and excellent service. Customers love the comfortable flights and friendly staff.

Mozambique - Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique, or LAM, is a popular choice for travellers in Mozambique. Customers appreciate the airline's excellent service and the comfortable flights they provide.

Nigeria - Ibom Air

Ibom Air is a relatively new airline in Nigeria, but it has already made a name for itself as one of the most loved airlines in the country. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the excellent customer service the airline provides.

Namibia - FlyNamibia

FlyNamibia is known for its punctuality and excellent service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the overall quality of their service.

Zimbabwe - Fastjet Zimbabwe

Fastjet Zimbabwe is known for its punctuality and the overall quality of its service. Customers appreciate the comfortable flights and the friendly staff.

Uganda - Aerolink Uganda

