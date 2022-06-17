Top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa

- Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the largest number of overperforming economies.
- The top three in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) – excluding island economies, are South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania.
- No other economy has steadily improved its rankings over time.
A report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has evaluated innovation levels across 130 economies to determine the most innovative markets in the world in 2021. The 2021 Global Innovation Index (GII) measured each economy's innovative capacity and output by focusing on a long list of criteria such as human capital, institutions, technology and creative output, as well as market and business sophistication, among others.