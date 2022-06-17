Data from the report found that Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of economies performing above expectations in the GII.

According to the report, only Mauritius (52nd) and South Africa (61st) rank in the top 65, and only Kenya (85th) and Tanzania (90th) have remained firmly within the top 100 and have improved their performance over the past five years.

However, the report noted that 11 economies are performing below expectations for their level of development, notably five from sub-Saharan Africa – Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Here are the top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa, according to the 2021 Global Innovation Index

Mauritius South Africa Kenya Cabo Verde Tanzania Namibia Rwanda Senegal Botswana Malawi