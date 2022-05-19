RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Happy woman (African Liberty)
Happy woman (African Liberty)
  • According to the report, Mauritius is the happiest country in Africa.
  • Zimbabwe is the most unhappy country in Africa, as it struggles with high poverty levels.

The 10th edition of the World Happiness Report, a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has used statistical analysis to determine the world's happiest countries. The report ranks 146 countries in their overall happiness and highlights which countries are the happiest or unhappiest.

Recommended articles

"The World Happiness Report is changing the conversation about progress and wellbeing. It provides important snapshots of how people around the world feel about the overall quality of their lives," Christopher Barrington-Leigh, professor at McGill University in Quebec and a researcher involved in the report, said in a statement.

With a regional score of 4.5, Africa ranks as the unhappiest region worldwide. Mauritius remains the happiest country in the region, likely because of its relatively high-income levels. In contrast, Zimbabwe remains the most unhappy country in the region, as it struggles with poverty levels. In 2021, approximately 6.1 million people were living below the international poverty line.

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa

Using the Gallup World Poll results, Mauritius was ranked first in Africa: It had an overall score of 6.071 out of 10, which was "significantly ahead" of all other countries. It’s worth noting that Mauritius became a High-Income country in July 2020, but slipped back to its Upper-Middle-Income status in 2021 because of the global pandemic.

Here are the top 10 countries and their score:

  1. Mauritius - 6.071
  2. Libya - 5.330
  3. Ivory Coast - 5.235
  4. South Africa - 5.194
  5. Gambia - 5.164
  6. Algeria - 5.122
  7. Liberia - 5.122
  8. Congo - 5.075
  9. Morocco - 5.060
  10. Mozambique - 5.048

The 10 least happiest countries in Africa

Here are the 10 countries ranked at the bottom along with their score:

The unhappiest country in Africa, according to the rankings, was Zimbabwe, with a score of 2.995.

  1. Zimbabwe - 2.995
  2. Rwanda - 3.268
  3. Botswana - 3.471
  4. Lesotho - 3.512
  5. Sierra Leone - 3.574
  6. Tanzania - 3.502
  7. Malawi - 3.750
  8. Zambia - 3.760
  9. Togo - 4.112
  10. Mauritania - 4.152

What about Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya?

Nigeria may not be in the top 10, but it's not that far off, ranking 118th globally and 21st in Africa with a score of 4.552, just behind Ghana (4.872) but ahead of Kenya (4.543).

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

The metaverse could contribute $40 billion to sub-Saharan Africa’s economy in its first decade, according to a new report

The metaverse could contribute $40 billion to sub-Saharan Africa’s economy in its first decade, according to a new report

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Sperm colour: Here's why your semen colour changes and what it means

Sperm colour: Here's why your semen colour changes and what it means

For men only: Seven natural ways to last longer in bed

For men only: Seven natural ways to last longer in bed

Court throws out Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Court throws out Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Trending

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

aliko-dangote

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Mapped: The Top 6 wealthiest cities in Africa

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

9 most expensive African countries to rent property