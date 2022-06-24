RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

Victor Oluwole
  • Seychelles has the most expensive fuel in Africa at $7.213 per gallon of petrol.
  • Conversely, Libya has the cheapest fuel in Africa at $0.118 per gallon of petrol.
  • Generally, richer countries have higher prices while countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.

The cost of a gallon of petrol has soared worldwide, and Africans are not the only ones to experience pain at the pumps due to the Russian invasion. The average price of gasoline around the world is $5.51 per gallon. However, there is a substantial difference in prices among countries due to the various taxes and subsidy policies for petrol.

While people living in Africa may think they have it bad, the price of a gallon of petrol in Europe has gone crazy, forcing many countries to bring in radical policies to stifle the price rise.

Using data from globalpetrolprices.com, here are the ten African nations with the most expensive gallon of petrol as of June 2022.

  1. Seychelles - $7.213
  2. Cape Verde - $6.892
  3. Morocco - 6.328
  4. Mauritius - $6.241
  5. Zimbabwe - $6.127
  6. Lesotho - $5.710
  7. Uganda - $5.707
  8. South Africa - $5.626
  9. Zambia - $5.568
  10. Senegal - $5.404
