Top 10 African countries with the highest number of internet users in 2022

Victor Oluwole
  • Nigeria ranks first in this list of African countries with the most internet users.
  • Other notable emerging markets are the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tanzania.

Internet adoption has steadily increased over the years, and Africa is one of the continents expected to see a major economic boom due to technology.

According to experts, the value of Africa’s internet economy to more than double over the next three years from the current estimated US$115bn, with mobile phones central to the expansion.

Which Countries Have the Most Internet Users?

When it comes to internet users, some countries have more than others. But a country’s online population doesn’t necessarily reflect its overall connectivity.

Using information from DataReportal, here’s a look at the top 10 African countries with the highest number of internet users, alongside their internet penetration rates (which is the number of internet users divided by a country’s overall population):

1. Nigeria

  • There were 109.2 million internet users in Nigeria in January 2022.
  • Nigeria’s internet penetration rate stood at 51.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

2. Egypt

  • There were 75.66 million internet users in Egypt in January 2022.
  • Egypt’s internet penetration rate stood at 71.9 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

3. South Africa

  • There were 41.19 million internet users in South Africa in January 2022.
  • South Africa’s internet penetration rate stood at 68.2 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

4. Morocco

  • There were 31.59 million internet users in Morocco in January 2022.
  • Morocco’s internet penetration rate stood at 84.1 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

5. Ethiopia

  • There were 29.83 million internet users in Ethiopia in January 2022.
  • Ethiopia’s internet penetration rate stood at 25.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

6. Algeria

  • There were 27.28 million internet users in Algeria in January 2022.
  • Algeria’s internet penetration rate stood at 60.6 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

7. Kenya

  • There were 23.35 million internet users in Kenya in January 2022.
  • Kenya’s internet penetration rate stood at 42.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

8. Ghana

  • There were 16.99 million internet users in Ghana in January 2022.
  • Ghana’s internet penetration rate stood at 53.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

9. DR Congo

  • There were 16.50 million internet users in the DRC in January 2022.
  • The DRC’s internet penetration rate stood at 17.6 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

10. Tanzania

  • There were 15.60 million internet users in Tanzania in January 2022.
  • Tanzania’s internet penetration rate stood at 25.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.
Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

