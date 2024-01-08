ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Affordable fuel prices are more than just a convenience for drivers; they are a pillar of financial stability. The effects of low gasoline costs are seen in many areas of the global economy, from empowering businesses and consumers to influencing the market, a reasonably priced cost of energy allows for the smooth operation of an economy. This is why governments try to make their fuel prices relatively affordable.

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024
Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
  • The list was last updated on the 1st of January 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that tracks the prices of gasoline globally, the average price of gasoline around the world is 1.30 U.S. Dollars per liter.

Some countries sell at a higher rate than the average, while some are lower. However, this seldom tells the whole tale, as some countries that have very high gasoline prices also have a very high minimum wages, thereby allowing citizens of said country the means to easily afford fuel.

As mentioned by GlobalPetrolPrices.com, "there is substantial difference in these prices among countries. As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in November

Regardless, it is hard to argue that affordable fuel prices contribute to price stability across various sectors of the economy. Many industries, from agriculture to manufacturing, rely on energy inputs, as a result, if fuel prices are higher the cost of doing business is high, and vice versa, if energy cost is low, the cost of doing business is lower.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest price of fuel at the start of 2024. This list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com and was last updated on the 1st of January 2024.

Rank Country Fuel price Global rank
1. Libya $0.031 2nd
2. Algeria $0.342 4th
3. Angola $0.362 6th
4. Egypt $0.403 7th
5. Sudan $0.700 20th
6. Nigeria $0.722 22nd
7. Tunisia $0.824 27th
8. Gabon $1.002 39th
9. Liberia $1.021 41st
10. Ghana $1.033 44th
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

Egypt plans expansion of new capital as first residents arrive

Egypt plans expansion of new capital as first residents arrive

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

World Bank forecasts worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states

World Bank forecasts worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Top 10 best-performing local companies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Top 10 best-performing local companies in Sub-Saharan Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Egypt plans expansion of new capital, as first residents arrive

Egypt plans expansion of new capital as first residents arrive

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

Most punctual African airlines in 2023