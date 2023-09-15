ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September.jayk7/Getty Images
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest interest rates in September. 
  • This list is courtesy of Trading Economics a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations.
The national interest rate, often referred to as the central bank interest rate or benchmark interest rate, plays a pivotal role in shaping a country's economic landscape. This rate, determined by a nation's central bank, influences a wide range of financial variables and has a profound impact on economic stability, investment decisions, and the overall well-being of its citizens.

The interest rate at which a nation's central bank loans money to commercial banks or other financial institutions is known as the national interest rate. It acts as a standard for other interest rates in the economy, such as those on savings accounts, business loans, and mortgages. This rate is a tool that central banks employ to manage the money supply, inflation, and general economic expansion.

Inflation, exchange rates, and external economic conditions are among some of the factors that can influence a country’s interest rates.

Interest rates in Africa vary widely from country to country due to differences in economic conditions, monetary policies, and financial market development. Africa is a diverse continent with economies at various stages of development, so interest rate levels can range from very high to relatively low. Below is the list of African countries with the highest interest rates in September.

The figures below represent the interest rates of each country as of the last day of August.

This list below is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices.

Rank Country Interest rate Global rank
1. Zimbabwe 150% 1st
2. Ghana 30% 4th
3. Sudan 27.3% 5th
4. Congo 25% 6th
5. Malawi 24% 8th
6. Liberia 20% 10th
7. Egypt 19.25% 12th
8. Sierra Leone 19.25% 13th
9. Nigeria 18.75% 14th
10. Mozambique 17.25% 16th
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
