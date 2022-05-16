These 5 African central banks are expected to keep their benchmark interest rates on hold, amid economic turmoil

Speaking to Bloomberg, a Sub-Saharan Africa Economist at the Bank of America, Tatonga Rusike, said the likes of Zambia and Kenya would leave their benchmark interest rates unchanged, seeing as inflation rates in these countries are showing signs of slowing down. However, countries in the second category who are more connected with the global markets, are more likely to hike rates.

He also noted that policy makers will need to consider portfolio outflows and exchange rate weaknesses when they decide on interest rates during their upcoming meetings.

As you should know, the war in Ukraine has combined with pandemic lockdowns in China and other global factors to wrought economic mayhem on Africa. Inflation rate, food and energy prices have all surged over the past few months, thus dampening the prospects of the continent's post pandemic recovery.

Below are the projections on how some African central banks could retain their interest rates, according to Bloomberg.