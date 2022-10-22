Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities announced that Nigerian citizens looking for immigration into the country would be unapproved.

This announcement was issued via a notice to its trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies and of course the Nigerian authorities.

The notice reads in part, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”

Although the reason behind the Arab nation’s decision remains ambiguous, UAE authorities disclosed that the rift between it and the Nigerian government needs to be addressed before its decision is revised.

In June 2021, there were reports that immigration authorities of the Middle Eastern country barred Nigerians from applying for work permits and placed visa restrictions on them.

However, according to the Punch, who spoke to a customer representative from Air Peace, those who already have a valid visa are still flying to Dubai.

For about a decade now, Dubai has been a very attractive destination for Nigerians looking to find work or go on vacation. However, the relationship between both countries, while largely cordial has not been without its complications.

There have been instances where Nigerians were stranded in the country and were subjected to degrading situations. Most notably when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

During that time news of Nigerians stranded in the country made headlines. While failures of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get flight clearance for the Lagos-bound Emirates Airlines aircraft were cited as a reason, there was also news of forced deportations.