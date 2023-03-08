The Ugandan administration’s Covid-19 funds have been of no help to Ugandan SMEs

Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego, the deputy governor of the Bank of Uganda, said that despite the fact that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) employ more than three million Ugandans, account for more than 90% of private sector activity, and contribute more than 70% of the country's gross domestic product, they continue to lack access to affordable financing, which was made worse by the Covid-10 pandemic.

Covid-19 disproportionately impacted small firms; as a result, the government established the Small Business Recovery Fund in July 2021, through which companies could get low-interest loans, to handle the new difficulty and produce a source of money for company recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the initiative, the Fund has not had a commensurate uptake, with just Sh6.58 billion disbursed as of December 31, 2022. This is mainly because of the Fund's stringent operational criteria. Via the Fund, the government aimed to make it easier for small enterprises that have experienced financial hardship due to Covid-19-related interruptions to get loans.

In order to capitalize on the Fund, the government would provide Shs100 billion to the Bank of Uganda. At least eight other financial institutions would match this amount, potentially making Shs200 billion available for further lending. Dr. Atingi-Ego said that by December 31, 2022, just Sh6.58 billion had been distributed, which is very low uptake.