The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The Tanzanian president revives annual salary increments after seven-year hiatus

Chinedu Okafor
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan announces resumption of annual salary increments for Tanzanian public service employees after 7-year hiatus. 
  • The Tanzanian President emphasized fair distribution of salary increases, highlighting the previous year's focus on minimum wage and worker allowances. 
  • President Hassan has urged business owners to maintain price stability as annual salary rises for public service employees are set to resume.

The resumption of the annual salary rise for public service employees has been announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Her statement comes seven years after the late John Magufuli abandoned the system of annual pay increases in 2016. Without making the raise known to the public, she assured the employees that good things are on the way, as seen in The Citizen Tanzania, a Tanzanian news publication.

President Hassan Samia asked business owners not to raise prices in their stores as a result of pay increases when he addressed the nation on International Workers' Day at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro. "We are resuming annual salary increments, which were initially frozen. We will restart this year and hope to do the same moving forward," she said.

“I thought this year we should return them to all employees, there are salary increases we are preparing, and we will continue as we had been doing in the past,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed salary rise, which included raising the minimum wage for state employees by 23.3%, was approved by President Hassan on May 14, 2022. Salary payments for the fiscal year 2021/22 were Sh1.59 trillion.

The Tanzanian president had stressed that not everyone benefited from the government's 23.3% salary increase last year. The intention was to increase the minimum wage and a few other things, but the majority did not gain anything.

"Including myself, employee number one. But the other thing is that we increased the workers' allowances, and the beneficiaries of this are the workers with high salaries who did not benefit from the 23.3 percent salary increase. I know there are some institutions that could not pay when we gave the allowances, the budgets had already passed, so the harvest will come this year," the president said.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show

A brave Zambian took on a UK conglomerate and won, see details

A brave Zambian took on a UK conglomerate and won, see details

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

BBNaija's Saga and Nini's 'engagement' was a skit!

BBNaija's Saga and Nini's 'engagement' was a skit!

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building the longest bridge in Africa

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE