The President of Kenya has disclosed plans to reduce the cost of gas for his people

Chinedu Okafor
Gas pipeline from Tanzania to Kenya
  • The Kenyan and Tanzanian governments plan to speed up the construction of their joint gas pipeline construction.
  • The project will cost around Ksh132 billion ($1.1 billion). 
  • This rush is a response to the current energy crises the world is currently dealing with.

The Kenyan government has decided to hasten its efforts to provide energy for its people.

The Kenyan government recently disclosed that it is speeding up the construction of the proposed gas pipeline from Tanzania to cut down the price of cooking gas in the country.

The president of Kenya, President William Ruto, announced on Monday, in a joint briefing with the President of Tanzania, President Samia. Suluhu noted that the 600-kilometer pipeline that Kenya will use to import gas from the Mtwara plant in Tanzania has become an urgent priority.

The president's plan is to end the delay that has been plaguing the project for about a year now. The plan was initiated between the former president of the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Samia Suluhu in May last year.

It is part of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Natural Gas Transportation, and the project, and is going to cost around Ksh132 billion ($1.1 billion).

The plan was brought about by Kenya’s need to lower the price of cooking gas for its residents, and now with the current global energy crises, Kenya has a more incessant need to finalize the project.

“We will expedite the gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa and eventually to Nairobi so that we can use the resources that we have in our to lower energy tariffs both for commercial and domestic use in Kenya.” President Ruto said.

He added, “We will ensure that what the Government of Kenya is required to do will be done in a timely, efficient, and effective manner so that in the shortest time possible we can access the gas resources that you have in your country.”

Kenya’s 16% VAT on cooking gas enforced last year, coupled with the current energy crisis is taking its toll on the people.

The tax was reduced by 50% this year after a public uproar but oil marketers have failed to pass on the tax reduction to consumers.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

