RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The Nigerian finance minister lays out a budget plan of $2.3 trillion to defeat the infrastructure problem in Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
Zainab-ahmed
Zainab-ahmed
  • The Nigerian finance minister has proposed a $2.3 trillion budget to resolve infrastructure problems in Nigeria.
  • The budget is designed to cover a 21-year plan.
  • The minister noted that the key to success is in public-private partnerships.

The Nigerian minister of finance budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the department needs $2.3 trillion to fix the infrastructure problem in the country.

Read Also

The minister made this announcement while addressing the attendants at the Integrated Infrastructural Research for Development conference, which was held in Abuja on Friday.

The proposed plan entails a 21-year rebuilding scheme that targets train tracks, roads, housing, and agriculture.

During the event the minister on the relevance of modernization and industrialization, noting that they are necessary for building the foundation of a better society for future generations.

“In the national development plan, we have cost the investment that is required; $2.3trn with a private sector contribution of 86% anticipated between 2021 to 2025. These are downturn investment targets, but they represent the baseline requirements to build a modern Nigeria, an industrialized nation that we deserve for ourselves and also for our future generation.”

Speaking further at the event, she noted that the consultation of the private sector is vital to the development of infrastructure in the country.

She stressed how necessary it is to create public-private partnerships in this regard. She also mentioned some of the success that has been had in the past, based on this notion.

“We started the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme launched in 2019 to leverage private sector capital via tax credits, and provide private sector expertise to construct, repair, and maintain critical road infrastructure in key economic growth corridors and industrial clusters in Nigeria. She said.

“With this project, the road projects have been approved and are at various stages of construction to the use of tax credit to finance the rehabilitation and reconstruction of road projects across six geopolitical zones of our country. She added.

“So far, we have issued four circles of SUKUK bonds totaling N64.5bn, and a fifth circle is under preparation that will be worth about N250bn. This is what we have issued so far and deployed for specific road projects across the country.” She concluded.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Why women need breast massages

Why women need breast massages

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

We're paying for every slight error - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

The most promising African fintech companies of 2022, according to CB Insights Fintech 250 list

6 most promising African fintech startups as per CB Insights 2022 list