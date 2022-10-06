RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The Nigerian federal government is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court over breach of Nigerian law

Chinedu Okafor
Buhari-Zuckerberg
Buhari-Zuckerberg
  • The Nigerian government is suing Meta for violation of the country’s advertising laws
  • The FG noted that it has lost revenue as a result of Meta’s blatant disregard 
  • The FG is demanding N30 billion be paid in damages

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) disclosed that it is suing Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

Read Also

The class action law-suit results from what the regulatory body noted to be a breach of Nigeria’s censorship laws. The FG disclosed that Meta advertises indiscriminately, without regard for what is allowed by the Nigerian government to be advertised to its people and what is not.

In a statement released by ARCON, the regulatory body remarked, “ARCON is seeking a declaration, among others, that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising law in Nigeria.”

The regulatory body also revealed that the Nigerian government has lost a lot of revenue as a result of Meta Platform Incorporated's unsystematic advertising. It is interesting to note that earlier this year in May, Nigeria's FG noted that it had an issue with Facebook, read story here....

The Nigerian FG is demanding that the sum of N30 billion be paid as compensation for Meta’s disregard of the country’s censorship laws and the loss in revenue it has caused the Nigerian government.

In an interview with Punch NG, ARCON Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo, stressed that the decision to take legal action was the result of several failed attempts to negotiate with the tech giants.

He said, “ARCON wrote to some online platform owners, requesting for a meeting to agree on the regulatory framework and protocol for advertising on online platforms. Meta neither acknowledged nor attended the meeting. After a follow-up call, we got a promise that they will revert formally which never came.”

The Nigerian FG’s grievance with Meta is not the first time it has had a problem with a premier social media platform. From 2022 till present, the Buhari administration decided to wage a crusade against Twitter, even going as far as demanding that Jack Dorsey meet them in court, and banning the use of Twitter in the country, which cost the country $600 million in revenue, read story here...

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

We're paying for every slight error - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters