RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The metaverse could contribute $40 billion to sub-Saharan Africa’s economy in its first decade, according to a new report

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Mark Zuckerberg showing his 'metaverse' avatar during Connect 2021
Mark Zuckerberg showing his 'metaverse' avatar during Connect 2021
  • The report revealed that the metaverse could also contribute 2.8% to global gross domestic product (GDP) in its first decade.
  • If the adoption started in 2022, the metaverse over the next 10 years could lead to a $3-trillion contribution to global GDP by 2031.

According to a new report, the metaverse, a universe that combines augmented, virtual and mixed reality, could play a key role in Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic development.

Recommended articles

The report titled The potential global economic impact of the metaverse estimates that the metaverse could contribute no less than $40 billion to the GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa in the next decade.

According to Analysis Group, the publisher of the report, the metaverse could contribute 2.8% to global gross domestic product (GDP) in its first decade if the adoption and impact evolve similarly to that of mobile technology.

It adds that if the adoption started in 2022, the metaverse over the next 10 years could lead to a $3-trillion contribution to global GDP by 2031.

The research explains that the metaverse is expected to have far-reaching applications to transform a wide range of economic sectors such as education, health care, manufacturing, job training, communications, entertainment and retail.

“Over time, if the metaverse is successful, it will likely displace some existing technologies and industries, as prior technologies have done before. A direction for future research is to quantify these heterogeneous impacts and measure the potential displacement of industries and restructuring of local economies that may accompany the growth of the metaverse,” the report noted.

Recently, Africa's largest mobile network provider, MTN Group, emerged as the first company on the continent to buy some plots of digital land in metaverse.

The leading telco announced that 144 plots of digital land were purchased in Africarare, the first virtual reality metaverse in Africa that launched in South Africa last year. The company did not disclose how much exactly it spent for this.

The MTN Group said its presence on the metaverse demonstrates its commitment to supporting African innovation, and noted that it would leverage this to boost its attractiveness by availing customers access to "a series of experiences merged with consumer passion points like gaming and music."

According to the company' Group Chief Marketing Officer Bernice Samuels, the move aligns with the MTN Group's ambition 2025 which entails leveraging trends to augment and increase its customers' digital experiences, whilst actualising overall business growth.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Trending

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

aliko-dangote

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, is very strategic with his business moves