RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The growth of the Sub-Saharan African economy is at risk of being stifled by its growing debt

Chinedu Okafor
Africa debt
Africa debt
  • The IMF has warned that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa may be hindered by its debt service. 
  • The IMF also warns of a global recession. 
  • East African countries are at a major risk of experiencing a significant impact from the recession.  

The economy of Sub-Saharan Africa is at risk of taking a huge hit owing to its debt service.

Read Also

The prediction is courtesy of the Global Economic Outlook Report, by the International Monetary Fund, which warns that several factors including the region’s continuous borrowing may hinder any actual economic development.

“Too many low-income countries are in or near debt distress. Progress toward orderly debt restructurings through the G20 common framework for the most affected is urgently needed to avert a wave of the sovereign debt crisis. Time may soon run out,” said Pierre Olivier Gourinchas, IMF’s Chief Economist, while releasing the Global Economic Outlook Report.

The brunt of this economic stagnation seems more preeminent in East African countries. Factors such as rising debt servicing costs, increased borrowing, growing costs of imports, and higher inflationary pressures have devalued the region’s economy, spurring the descent of its currencies.

The IMF also warns that these factors may erode the possibility of a complete economic recovery from the pandemic as economic growth slows down worldwide.

A global recession is projected to slow down global economic growth to 2.7 percent, down from 3.2 percent in 2022, the lowest projection since 2001.

However, in sub-Saharan Africa, growth is expected to slow sharply this year to 3.6 percent and is expected to remain subdued at 3.7 percent in 2023.

With such inauspicious predictions, many economies all across the globe are looking for ways to curtail the possible recession’s impact. Governments worldwide have begun creating contingency plans, but for Sub-Saharan Africa which is reeling in debt, rising inflation rates, and increased cost of living, the impact of the recession may be too devastating.

Debt levels across the region rose sharply over the past decade and were exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic as countries borrowed heavily to contain it.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Trending

Fuel-Prices

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

The Blue moon of Joesphine

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa