The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

Kenyan President William Ruto, EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, and Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria were present for the signing, which took place at the EU-Kenya Business Conference on the 21st of February 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya and the EU are key economic partners. EU investment represents more than 30% of Kenya’s total FDI stock and can be expanded.

The EU-Kenya Business Forum aims to foster European trade & investment in Kenya by highlighting economic opportunities and potential whilst discussing areas for improvement.

“As matters stand now, the EU is the largest destination for Kenya’s exports accounting for about Ksh170 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2021,” the president of Kenya disclosed as he officially opened the two-day EU-Kenya business forum, which brings together 500 business people – 250 from Kenya and 250 from the European Union.

The facility, known as the Business Environment and Export Enhancement Programme (Beeep), will be implemented in collaboration with the Kenyan government.

Beeep will help achieve the Integrated National Export Development and Promotion Strategy (INEDPS) goal, which aims to increase agricultural exports by an average of 25% each year.

The EU Ambassador to Kenya stated, “with Beeep everything comes together — the private sector, the government, and financing institutions. We are happy to support the Kenyan government in achieving sustainable growth of its exports, including greening of transport and logistics. Beeep aligns fully with our Global Gateway Strategy. The EU's support to create a more conducive business environment both at national and county level will make Kenya an even more attractive destination for investments.”

Beeep will concentrate on solutions that address farm gate limits, storage and logistical issues, processing, value addition, and information access.