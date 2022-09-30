RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters

Chinedu Okafor
Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria
  • The CBN is deducting money from defaulting states and farmers accounts
  • The CBN says it will show no mercy to those owing 
  • CBN also said it is making plans with the EFCC to recover its loans

The Central Bank of Nigeria is debiting the account of its defaulters under its development finance interventions.

Recommended articles

The director of development finance of the CBN, Yusuf Yila, disclosed on Wednesday during a post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja, that the apex bank has begun debiting its debtors accounts, particularly states and farmers who were beneficiaries of any of its interventions.

Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and Commercial Agric Credit (CAC) are part of the intervention programmes.

He mentioned without specifying that state governments’ monthly federation account allocation committee (FAAC) accruals are already being debited directly every month.

“Every person(s) or state that took that loan (ABP) is going to pay. We have their BVN. These persons are smallholder farmers, who received funds for farming from state governments via the ABP, but have yet to pay them back.” He said.

Yila also hinted during his address that the ABP loan repayments were not as encouraging as the CAC’s which he commented was excellent.

He went on to fully elaborate on the extent of payments being made, debts still owed, and measures the bank is taking to ensure that the credits are being paid.

“Under the ABP, the CBN gave out about N1 trillion but recovered only N400 billion. But under the CAC, the bank lent out about N800 billion and recovered N700 billion.

We have started recovering loans from state governments. We have been doing a loan workout programme with them, and we are debiting their monthly FAAC accruals directly for the loans.

If a state government has taken N1 billion and is already in default, over six months, we debit them N150 million every month. So, we’ve started that programme.” He continued.

“So, every single loan that has been given out through any of our intervention programmes must be paid back.” He added.

Yila also mentioned that the banks has put sentiment aside and is determined to collect the money it is owed. He stated, “There is absolutely no mercy. We have started; we are in recovery mode. At the development finance department, we have begun to recover the loans.”

To ensure that these loans are fully recovered the Central Bank of Nigeria has solicited the assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We are working with the EFCC. The CBN governor has approved the collaboration with the EFCC on loan recoveries.” Yila said.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Trending

Dahomey warriors

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

President Ruto meets Joe Biden

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines set to own majority shares in Nigeria’s new airline, Nigeria Air

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

Meet the 30 leading African startups in healthcare supply chains selected by Investing in Innovation (i3) for their new $7 million fund