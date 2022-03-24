RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam has resigned; here's why

The Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, has resigned after a decade of transformative leadership and positioning the airline as a notable global player.

Business Insider Africa gathered that Mr Gebremariam's decision to resign was to enable him focus on his health, as he receives treatment for an undisclosed ailment in a US hospital.

In a letter that was addressed to Ethiopian Airline's staff members, a copy of which was seen by The East African, the CEO explained that his doctors advised him to retire now and concentrate on healing. He said:

“Under my current health issues and medical treatment I am not able to return to the office any time soon. Hence, I decided to retire early and focus on my medical treatment. My resignation request to the government has been accepted.

“Together, we have (made) history in the last decade in which we have grown the airline from $1 billion annual turnover to $4.5 billion, from 33 airplanes to 130 airplanes, (and) from three million passengers to 12 million passengers (pre-Covid), and in general we have expanded the airline by four-fold in all measurements.”

Mr Gebremariam has worked at Ethiopian Airlines for 37 years since joining in 1985. But it wasn't until 2011 that he took over as Chief Executive Officer.

Over the 11-year period, he led the state-owned airline through a very important transformative phase which saw fleet size increasing from 50 to 130. Ethiopian Airlines has also grown significantly to become a major player in both local, regional and international routes. At the moment, it is the largest airline in Africa.

His immense contributions to the growth of the company has led to immense success in Ethiopia's air transport sector. In 2019, the sector contributed a whooping $4.2 billion to the GDP of the Horn of Africa country.

