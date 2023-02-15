Tecno and Itel dominate Africa's smartphone market despite 18% drop in 2022

The International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya were the top three smartphone markets by unit share. Chinese brands Tecno and Itel dominated the market, with devices costing less than $200 accounting for 82% of total smartphone shipments to the continent.

Despite the decline, experts predict a significant recovery in Africa's smartphone market in 2023, with Dr Ramazan Yavuz, a senior research manager at IDC Middle East and Africa, anchoring his optimism on the transition from feature phones to smartphones, the rise in Africa's young and technology-savvy population and the influx of more affordable models.

Meanwhile, Samsung maintained its dominance in the global smartphone shipment market, recording 260.9 million units in shipments to claim a 21.6% market share in 2022. Apple followed closely in the second position, shipping 226.4 million units with an 18.8% market share, despite recording a 4.0% year-over-year decline.