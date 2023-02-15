Tecno and Itel dominate Africa's smartphone market despite 18% drop in 2022

- Africa's smartphone market declined by 18% in 2022 due to reduced consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties.
- South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya were the top three smartphone markets by unit share, with Tecno and Itel dominating the market.
- Experts predict a significant recovery in Africa's smartphone market in 2023, anchored on the transition from feature phones to smartphones and the influx of more affordable models.
Africa's smartphone market took a massive hit in 2022, with shipments to the continent dropping by 18%. The slump in consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties globally impacted the market, leading to reduced smartphone shipments to the continent. Egypt and Tunisia recorded the most significant year-on-year declines of 63% and 33%, respectively, attributable to government restrictions on mobile phone imports.