Kenya grants licence to Taifa Gas, owned by Tanzanian billionaire Rostam Aziz

Victor Oluwole
Tanzanian billionaire, Rostam Aziz
Tanzanian billionaire, Rostam Aziz
  • Tanzanian billionaire, Rostam Aziz, has been granted a license to build a cooking gas plant in Mombasa, Kenya, to compete in the Kenyan cooking gas market.
  • The entry of Taifa Gas, owned by Aziz, is expected to trigger a competition for control of the Kenyan LPG market with existing players like Mohamed Jaffer, owner of Africa Gas and Oil Ltd.
  • The construction of Taifa Gas' plant is expected to increase competition, lower costs and improve supply of cooking gas in Kenya.

Taifa Gas, which is owned by Tanzanian business magnate Rostam Aziz, has received a licence from Kenya to establish a cooking gas plant and storage facilities at Mombasa port. The move is set to challenge the market control of Kenyan business tycoon Mohamed Jaffer, who is based in Mombasa and is the current leader in the Kenyan cooking gas industry. Aziz's Taifa Gas is now a significant competitor in the Kenyan liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market and is expected to create increased competition, lower prices, and better access to LPG for Kenyan households.

The relationship between Kenya and Tanzania has been contentious in the past, with occasional disputes arising over trade and investment across the border. However, a potential trade dispute was avoided when Kenya granted Taifa Gas the licence to operate in Mombasa. Taifa Gas is Tanzania's largest LPG supply company, and its entry into the Kenyan market pits Aziz against Jaffer for control of the industry.

Aziz had previously voiced his complaints that Kenya was not responsive to his requests to build an LPG plant, citing difficulties faced by Tanzanian entrepreneurs seeking a presence in Kenya. Still, his entry into the Kenyan market is part of a trade deal between Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania's Samia Suluhu in 2021.

The proposed Taifa Gas plant in the Special Economic Zone in Dongo Kundu, near the port of Mombasa, could reduce the cost of handling and evacuating cooking gas from ships to the mainland, allowing dealers to pass on cost savings to customers. This development is an opportunity for Kenya to lower the cost of cooking gas in the absence of price controls. Currently, LPG prices are high, with the 13-kilogramme container retailing at an average price of Sh3,266 in Nairobi, while the six-kilogramme one has crossed Sh2,000.

However, the entry of Taifa Gas into the Kenyan market sets the stage for competition among billionaires, including Jaffer, Aziz, and other players such as Vivo, Rubis, and Total. The fight for control of the 2.87 million households that use LPG for cooking in Kenya is expected to intensify with the growing demand for cooking gas, as private companies try to benefit from the absence of government investment in import and storage facilities.

The entry of Taifa Gas into the market is expected to be a game-changer and create much-needed competition to lower prices and improve access to LPG for Kenyan households. The potential impact of the billionaires' fight on the market remains to be seen, and whether consumers will ultimately benefit from the increased competition is uncertain.

Source: Business Daily Africa

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

