ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Tanzania is set to experience some economic relief for the first quarter of 2023

Chinedu Okafor
President Samia Suluhu Hassan
President Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • Tanzania’s inflation rate declined from November to December.
  • According to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics this decline would define the first quarter of 2023. 
  • Prices of some basic commodities would reduce during the aforementioned period. 

Some of Tanzania’s basic commodities recently dipped in price, signaling a period of economic relief for the East African nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For most of 2022, Tanzania was one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which operated within its means. Although high, the country’s inflation rate remained consistent with its target of 5.4% in 2022/23.

Ending the year, the country’s inflation swung further in the right direction, dipping from 4.9% in November to 4.8% in December, which of course denotes a slower pace in the consumer price increase.

The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication, also noted that Tanzania’s inflation rate was also in line with “the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) convergence criteria of a maximum of 8 percent and a range of 3-7 percent, respectively.”

According to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this relief is set to continue throughout the first quarter of the new year.

Prices of commodities such as food and non-alcoholic beverages in the first quarter of 2023 would drop in price.

During a session to discuss the state of the Tanzanian economy, Dr Albina Chuwa the NBS’s general statistician noted that the bureau has projected that food and non-alcoholic beverages will drop to 8.4% in the first three months of 2023 from 9.7% recorded in December 2022.

“Our projections are positive and are on the back of the expected harvest of grain crops across the country, as well as subsidies provided in fertilizer and different relief policies by the government,” she said.

During the fiscal year, Tanzania constituted numerous initiatives to bolster trade ín its economy. Coupled with amplifying its tourism sector, the country took bold steps in strengthening its trade ties with its African, European, Asian and American trade partners.

The country’s current administration, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, focused heavily on business initiatives to enhance its economy amidst an economically challenging year for the world.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest quality of life

African countries with the highest quality of life

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

5 things to note as CBN's credit card takes off today

5 things to note as CBN's credit card takes off today

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cape-Town South Africa

African countries with the highest quality of life

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Elon Musk Starlink

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appears to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share