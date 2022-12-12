Tanzania boasts of its debt sustainability despite the country’s increased borrowing

This may appear contrary to the latest data from the Bank of Tanzania, which shows that the country’s debt service is at an upward trend.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, stated, “there is no reason to worry. The debt remains very sustainable on the short, medium and long term basis.”

Extracts from the Bank of Tanzania’s Monthly Economic report reveals that Tanzania’s private and public stock of are at $27.482 billion (about Sh63.2 trillion) as at the end of October 2022.

This report shows that there was a $140.4 million increase compared to what it was at the end of September 2022, however, the Bank of Tanzania says the increase was mostly on account of the depreciation of the United States Dollar against other major currencies in which the debt is denominated.

On the local side, domestic debt rose by Sh1.057 trillion in October alone to bring the stock to Sh26.6 trillion.

This was an increase of about Sh7.37 trillion compared to a debt stock of Sh82.98 trillion that was registered at the end of October 2021.

Tutuba noted that most of the funds acquired from foreign lenders were being poured into the country’s development, and as such is creating an avenue through which money can be generated to repay its debts.

He also noted that there is a body within the government that conducts fiscal analysis every year to evaluate Tanzania’s capacity to service its debt.