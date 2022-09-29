RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to remove double taxation

Chinedu Okafor
Mwigulu Nchemba and Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini
Mwigulu Nchemba and Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini
  • Tanzania and UAE have signed an agreement to do away with double taxation
  • The double taxation has in the past lost Tanzanians some foreign businesses
  • The removal of the taxes promises to strengthen trade ties between both nations

The Tanzanian and UAE governments have agreed to remove double taxation barrier in trade between both nations.

Recommended articles

Incumbent Minister of Finance and renowned Tanzanian economist, Mr. Nchemba noted after the signing that the fundamental intent of the 31-clause agreement was to create a more favorable platform for new foreign direct investment (FDI) engagements between Tanzania and the Middle East.

He stated, “This step will help expand the Tanzania government’s tax base by boosting industrial activities and products designed for domestic and export markets.”

The finance minister also noted that many businesses had been lost due to double taxation. The initiative harmed foreign trade far more than it helped, as it forestalled higher returns for investors and other traders from both the UAE and Tanzania.

The Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion on Income Taxes was signed in Dubai by Mwigulu Nchemba and UAE's Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussain on Wednesday.

Double taxation affects the taxation of income from individual and institutional business activities, air and sea transportation operations, immovable properties, interest rates, dividends, natural resource use, workforce salaries, research payments, pension and social security payments, students’ bursaries, and sports.

Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussain said that the removal of double taxation was a welcomed development, as it strengthens the bilateral trade between both nations and bolsters a more hospitable and friendly trade ecosystem.

He reiterated that Tanzanian authorities should preserve the investment capital protection protocols.

Moving forward both parties took out time to discuss a different concord between the two countries, called the Agreement on Promotion and Protection of Investment. They presented technical experts from both sides to speed up conversations regarding the details.

The new deals are a follow-up of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to UAE in February, projected to shape the country’s international economic diplomacy.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Trending

Dahomey warriors

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

President Ruto meets Joe Biden

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

Meet the 30 leading African startups in healthcare supply chains selected by Investing in Innovation (i3) for their new $7 million fund

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines set to own majority shares in Nigeria’s new airline, Nigeria Air