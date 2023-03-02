Sudan is set to receive US$114.8 million from the IMF to help combat food insecurity

As a result, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday 1st March 2023, approved a disbursement of SDR 86.1 million (roughly US$114.8 million) under the Food Shock Window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to aid South Sudan in addressing the urgent balance of payment requirements brought on by increased food insecurity.

The payment is anticipated to give South Sudan financial breathing room to address the country's food insecurity while sustaining social and growth-promoting spending and building reserves.

In order to offer urgent humanitarian assistance that tackles food insecurity, the authorities seek to route US$20 million of the disbursement through the systems of reliable development partners that share their commitment to transparent resource use.

Via regular reports and a public audit, transparency in the utilization of the amount of the disbursement allocated to the budget will be guaranteed.

In order to establish a track record of policy execution and perhaps pave the way for an Upper Credit Tranche (UCT)-a quality program sponsored by the IMF, the authorities also sought a Staff-Monitored Program and Program Monitoring with Board (PMB) participation.

Mr. Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director, and Acting Chair made the following remark after the Executive Board's discussion:

“South Sudan’s new Staff-Monitored Program will benefit from limited Board involvement given the significant support provided to the country by international donors, as well as the authorities’ stated intention to deepen relations with the international community by advancing macroeconomic and governance reforms.”