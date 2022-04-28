RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.
Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.
  • The Zimbabwean billionaire has added $1.7 billion of wealth in 2022.
  • He surpassed SA’s mining tycoon, who’s held the spot since 2008.

Strive Masiyiwa is now the richest black man in Southern Africa, with a net worth surpassing $4.4 billion – dethroning Patrice Motsepe from the position, according to media reports.

Recommended articles

Masiyiwa's new title is thanks to the year-to-date price increase in the shares of his telecom company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, and his smart-tech company, Cassava Smartech. As of Wednesday, Masyiwa’s net worth had increased from $2.7 billion to $4.4 billion, Billionaires.Africa reported.

Forbes, who have another list, still has Masiyiwa behind Motsepe, but both men have seen their wealth rocket since the start of the year, with Motsepe having topped the list since 2008.

Masiyiwa, 61, recently announced his retirement as chairman and director of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited and still retains his more than 50% stake in the company he listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998.

Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa BI Africa

In response to his announcement, Econet Wireless’ board of directors announced the appointment of Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, one of Masiyiwa’s six children, to the board of the telecom company to propel the firm’s growth forward as a going concern.

According to the board of directors, Elizabeth’s appointment will bring a wealth of experience, as she has worked in various organisations, spearheading investment and funding programs and human capital development.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Davido hangs out with Nigerian-born cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie [Photos]

Davido hangs out with Nigerian-born cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie [Photos]

Trending

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Camel trekking across Sahara Desert in morocco

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 African countries with the highest international tourist arrivals