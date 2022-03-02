RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Authors:

Victor Oluwole

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have wiped $1 billion from the fortune of South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert.

Johann Rupert
Johann Rupert

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Johann Rupert has lost $1.23 billion since the start of the Russia and Ukraine conflict as investors have taken flight from Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A, causing the Swiss Luxury good holdings' market value to fall more than 15 per cent.

Recommended articles

Globally, investors fear the invasion of Ukraine could spark international reprisals for Russia's wealthiest individuals, who account for between 5 and 7 per cent of global spending on personal luxury goods. Furthermore, experts have also warned that sanctions against Russia's wealthiest individuals would negatively impact luxury goods companies, especially if the sanctions involve blocking the export of hot-selling luxury goods.

Due to the market jitters, shares in luxury goods markets have fallen drastically, with the latest figures estimating Rupert's net worth at $10.7 billion, from $11.93 billion at the start of business in 2022. The South African billionaire remains the richest person in his country and the second richest person in Africa. His stake in the luxury goods manufacturer Richemont is worth over $7 billion.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

How the Nigerian food economy will be affected by the Russia-Ukraine war [Pulse Explainer]

How the Nigerian food economy will be affected by the Russia-Ukraine war [Pulse Explainer]

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Trending

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

A young African working hard to earn his pay

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness